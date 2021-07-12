Where This Week's Smoke Is Coming From

Utah is one of six states experiencing smoky skies this week as dozens of wildfires burn across the Western United states, including Oregon and California. According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City the main “culprits” of the smoke are the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and Beckwourth Complex fires in northern California. Other fires in Idaho may also be contributing to the smoke. Carbon, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, Weber and Box Elder counties air quality were classified "unhealthy for sensitive groups" by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Monday morning and will remain classified that way through Wednesday.