Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Where This Week's Smoke Is Coming From

upr.org
 16 days ago

Utah is one of six states experiencing smoky skies this week as dozens of wildfires burn across the Western United states, including Oregon and California. According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City the main “culprits” of the smoke are the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and Beckwourth Complex fires in northern California. Other fires in Idaho may also be contributing to the smoke. Carbon, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, Weber and Box Elder counties air quality were classified "unhealthy for sensitive groups" by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Monday morning and will remain classified that way through Wednesday.

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
City
Tooele, UT
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beckwourth Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy