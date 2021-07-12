Stauffer joins West Virginia governor's leadership team as senior advisor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roman Stauffer has joined the Gov. Jim Justice's leadership team as senior advisor. Stauffer made the announcement Monday on Twitter. "Personal news: I am excited and honored to announce that I join @WVGovernor@JimJusticeWV's leadership team as a senior advisor today. Thank you, Governor Justice and @WVFirstLady (First Lady Cathy Justice), for the opportunity to serve," he tweeted.www.wvnews.com
