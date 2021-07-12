June 11: Crop progress and pasture conditions

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.7 days suitable for field work on average last week. Illinois’ average temperature was 76.5 degrees last week, while the statewide precipitation averaged only 0.05 inches, which was nearly one inch (0.97) below normal. As of Sunday, corn silking reached 91 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 82 percent, while corn in the dough stage reached 20 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 22 percent. Soybeans blooming reached 77 percent as of Sunday, compared to the 5-year average of 71 percent, while soybeans setting pods reached 38 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 37 percent. Both the corn and bean crops are still mostly in good to excellent condition around the state, with corn at 68 percent and soybeans at 64 percent. Farmers in our downstate counties report much the same as all are reminded to stay safe around the farms this summer.
