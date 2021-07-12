June 11: Crop progress and pasture conditions

Iowa crops are once again being stressed during the long, hot, dry spell. “Warmer temperatures combined with a drier weather pattern moved into Iowa over the last week,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “We’re hearing about moisture stressed crops, especially in the drought region, so we’re keeping an eye on rain chances predicted over the weekend.” Topsoil moisture levels are reported at 53 percent short to very short with subsoil moisture at 60 percent short to very short. The driest portion of the state is in the northwest where topsoil is at 70 percent short to very short and subsoil at 84 percent. In some parts of the state, creeks have run dry due to a lack of rain. According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending July 25, the dry trend led to an average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Eighty percent of the corn crop has reached silking or beyond, on par with the five-year average. Iowa’s corn condition is rated at 65 percent good to excellent. Eighty-five percent of the soybean crop is blooming, six days ahead of average. Over half are setting pods, also six days ahead of the norm. Soybean conditions are rated at 61 percent good to excellent. Forty-eight percent of the state’s oats for grain have been harvested and are rated at 64 percent good to excellent. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.