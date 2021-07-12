Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

June 11: Crop progress and pasture conditions

farmforum.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending July 11, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 43% short, 18% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 41% very short, 42% short, 17% adequate and 0% surplus. Field...

www.farmforum.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasture#Crops#Winter Wheat#Coloring#Barley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Minnesota drought: Emergency haying on CRP land authorized

Haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres is authorized under certain conditions to provide emergency relief to livestock producers due to certain natural disasters. Drought conditions are tough for our livestock producers, but emergency haying and grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres can provide temporary relief to these producers.
AgricultureRadio Iowa

Crops show another decline as lack of moisture continues

The U.S.D.A. crop update says the lack of precipitation is causing some stress on crops. The U.S.D.A. says the crop stress is most notable in the northern third of the state — which has the worst drought conditions. The overall condition of the corn crop was reported at 65% good to excellent. That’s down three percentage points from the previous week.
AgricultureArkansas Online

Soybean market up, but payoff for state growers uncertain

With harvest about two months away for Arkansas soybeans, both the cash and book markets for the crop are well into double-digit dollars, with markets closing Friday as high as $14.31 a bushel for cash crops and $13.51 for booked. The question now is: Who will be able to take full advantage of it?
Agricultureagdaily.com

Risk Management Agency extends its aid efforts over drought

With widespread drought conditions continuing to devastate many parts of the country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that its Risk Management Agency will authorize Approved Insurance Providers to extend deadlines for premium and administrative fee payments, defer and waive the resulting interest accrual, and allow other flexibilities. Farmers and...
AgriculturePosted by
Hot 97-5

Many North Dakota Farmers Surrender Failing Crops For Hay.

Catastrophic events really seem to be on the rise. I see many people readily lining up to the microphone to get their opportunity to say "I told you so". Well, for the record...we're still not listening- but thanks for trying. Drought conditions force many North Dakota farmers' wheat and barley...
AgricultureBismarck Tribune

Drought forces farmers to turn food crops to hay

Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar this week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.
AgricultureKNOX News Radio

Walz waives trucking regs to support farmers during drought

As 14 Minnesota counties facing severe drought conditions are put under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 21-26 waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. soybean crop condition rating drops, USDA reports

U.S. soybean crop condition goes backward. Overall, both crops’ progress remain below five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 79% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 73% five-year average. The USDA says that 18% of the U.S. corn crop...
Environmentthetrumantribune.com

USDA Crop & Weather Report

Dry, humid, and hot conditions prevailed and provided farmers with 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 25, according USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Reports indicated that crop conditions remained unchanged or decreased. Field activities for the week included mowing ditches. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 37%...
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Crop report for week ending July 25

For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. — Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 37% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 40% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus. —...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Sorghum crop conditions reported

For the week ending July 25, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions:. Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 61% good, and 6% excellent. Sorghum headed was 23%, near 25% last year and 22% average. Coloring was 1%, equal to both last year and average.
Agriculturetalkbusiness.net

EPA grants ‘crisis exemption’ for rice farmers due to armyworms

The worst outbreak of armyworms in recent memory could cost Arkansas farmers millions of dollars in crop losses, but rice farmers just received a bit of good news. The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday (July 28) granted a crisis exemption enabling growers to use a needed insecticide. Entomologists submitted...
Altoona, WIWEAU-TV 13

New numbers released in this week’s Crop Progress Report

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While crops across the state are in relatively good condition, according to this week’s Crop Progress Report, the same can’t be said for crops in other parts of the country. This week’s report shows the corn crop is now rated 64% good to excellent, down 1% from a week ago and down 8% from a year ago. The biggest drop in condition was in North Dakota where the condition rating fell 8% from last week. Crop conditions also fell in Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas. The soybean condition rating fell 2% over the past week—down to 58% good to excellent as the condition of the beans fell in the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota, but actually went up in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later. The July USDA Cattle on Feed report shows July feedlot inventories of 11.29 million head, down 1.3 percent from last year and down 1.7 percent compared to 2019. June placements were 1.67 million head, down 7.1 percent from 2020 and down 5.2 percent from June 2019. Feedlot marketings in June were 2.02 million head, up 2.7 percent year over year and 4.1 percent above the 2019 level. The report was well anticipated with placements down slightly more than the average pre-report estimate.
Brillion, WIthebrillionnews.com

Crop progress is outstanding in our fields

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in the northern half of the state. Reported field activities include haying, harvesting...
Illinois Statefreedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.7 days suitable for field work on average last week. Illinois’ average temperature was 76.5 degrees last week, while the statewide precipitation averaged only 0.05 inches, which was nearly one inch (0.97) below normal. As of Sunday, corn silking reached 91 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 82 percent, while corn in the dough stage reached 20 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 22 percent. Soybeans blooming reached 77 percent as of Sunday, compared to the 5-year average of 71 percent, while soybeans setting pods reached 38 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 37 percent. Both the corn and bean crops are still mostly in good to excellent condition around the state, with corn at 68 percent and soybeans at 64 percent. Farmers in our downstate counties report much the same as all are reminded to stay safe around the farms this summer.
Agriculture1380kcim.com

Drought Conditions Leading To Crop Stress And Dry Creek Beds In Portions Of The State

Iowa crops are once again being stressed during the long, hot, dry spell. “Warmer temperatures combined with a drier weather pattern moved into Iowa over the last week,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “We’re hearing about moisture stressed crops, especially in the drought region, so we’re keeping an eye on rain chances predicted over the weekend.” Topsoil moisture levels are reported at 53 percent short to very short with subsoil moisture at 60 percent short to very short. The driest portion of the state is in the northwest where topsoil is at 70 percent short to very short and subsoil at 84 percent. In some parts of the state, creeks have run dry due to a lack of rain. According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending July 25, the dry trend led to an average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Eighty percent of the corn crop has reached silking or beyond, on par with the five-year average. Iowa’s corn condition is rated at 65 percent good to excellent. Eighty-five percent of the soybean crop is blooming, six days ahead of average. Over half are setting pods, also six days ahead of the norm. Soybean conditions are rated at 61 percent good to excellent. Forty-eight percent of the state’s oats for grain have been harvested and are rated at 64 percent good to excellent. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Managing Crops After a Lot of Mid-Season Rain

In an article posted last week I described the effects of rainfall and standing water on corn plants, especially corn roots, and what this might mean for corn crop prospects. Here, we’ll consider the extent to which damage from wet soils can be addressed by management during the second half of the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy