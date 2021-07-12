Cancel
Loss to Nigeria May Not Be the Last for Team USA

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 16 days ago

Doug Gottlieb thinks Team USA’s lack of respect for Nigeria cost them that game, and it may cost them more. It will definitely serve as a wake-up call but the disrespect for the international game is undeserved. This Olympics won’t be the cake walk these guys were expecting now that the global game has evolved and presents a different set of challenges than they are accustomed to facing.

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

