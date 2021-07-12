Cancel
Celestion Launches Bergantino Bass Cabinet Impulse Responses

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 17 days ago

Celestion, supplier of guitar and bass loudspeaker tone, has announced the introduction of a new range of impulse responses, the Bergantino Bass Cab IRs, featuring the sounds of Bergantino Audio Systems’ NXT (Neo X-Treme) and NXV (Neo X-treme Vintage) ranges of bass guitar cabinets in stunning digital detail. The Bergantino Bass Cab IRs, the latest addition to Celestion’s Backline Heroes Range of IRs, are available for audition and download at CelestionPlus.

www.musicconnection.com

#Bass Guitar#The Bergantino Bass Cab#Nxv#Celestionplus#Nxt212 2x12#Neumann U47
