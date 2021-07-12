Man arrested for drugs, weapon charges

KISKI TWP, Pa. — A man who was wanted by police for a chase in June was arrested and charged with drug and weapons charges on Monday.

Korry Reese, 35, of Apollo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon after a traffic stop along River Road in Kiski Township at 8:45 a.m.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and assorted items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Also inside was a switch blade knife which is a prohibited offensive weapon in the state.

Reese was also charged with fleeing and eluding police and other vehicle code violations stemming from a vehicle pursuit where he led Kiski Township Police Department on a chase on June 7.

Reese is currently held in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

©2021 Cox Media Group