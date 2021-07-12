Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was selected third overall in the 1993 NBA Draft out of Memphis. Hardaway quickly became a sensation, as he was a member of the All-Rookie team in ’93-’94 and was selected to the All-Star game the next four seasons. Hardaway was also was on an All-NBA team three of those four years. In 1995, Penny and Shaq led the Magic to their first conference title, but they fell to the Rockets in the NBA Finals. A year later, Shaq signed with the Lakers, and during the 1999 offseason, Penny was traded to Phoenix.