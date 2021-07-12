Cancel
Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway has wanted Larry Brown to coach with him ever sincehe took over at his alma mater. Three years later, they have that chance at Memphis. “I’ve always wanted to be around greatness,” Hardaway said Monday after Brown’s first practice as his assistant. “It doesn’t mean that I didn’t know anything myself. It’s just iron sharpens iron. ... That’s why I kept fighting to get him here.”

