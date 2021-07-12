Oklahoma football: OU makes final cut for another 4-star OT

The 2021 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in an interesting position as they hold the 31st pick. While there are unlimited avenues they could explore with the first pick in the second round, they will potentially be looking to bring in some young depth. A potential position of need for them would be wing depth, which is currently uncertain as a good portion of the roster is scheduled to hit free agency. If Milwaukee indeed plans to use their second-round pick for wing depth, Kessler Edwards could be the player they are looking for.