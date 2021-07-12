Former auxiliary bishop accused of child sex abuse

The Diocese of Buffalo announced Monday former Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz is stepping away from active ministry pending the investigation into an abuse allegation.

The Diocese says it was notified of a pending action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act, the victim alleges abuse as a child in 1990 by then-Auxiliary Bishop Grosz.

Grosz retired in March 2020 but still performs limited sacramental ministries, according to the Diocese.

The Diocese released a statement which said in part:

Bishop Grosz (76), who is retired and performs limited sacramental ministries, has voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry and not to exercise any priestly or episcopal functions pending a thorough investigation. Bishop Grosz has denied ever having abused an individual, either an adult or a minor.



Bishop Michael W. Fisher has notified the Metropolitan Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and is in the process of notifying appropriate Congregations of the Holy See, as required under Vos Estis Lux Mundi , the Apostolic Letter promulgated by Pope Francis in May of 2019 governing investigations into abuse complaints against bishops. Bishop Fisher has also notified the Papal Nuncio in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Christophe Pierre.



Bishop Fisher further instructed diocesan attorneys to notify the Erie County District Attorney

Grosz has been linked to the cover-up of sexual abuse in the Diocese over the last 25 years.

In November 2020 the New York Attorney General sued Bishops Malone, Grosz and the Diocese for failing to protect children.