Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brazil's B3, Totvs join forces in fintech venture

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA has entered into an agreement with software firm Totvs SA to inject 600 million reais ($116 million) into Totvs subsidiary TFS Solucoes em Software SA, according to separate securities filing released by both firms on Monday.

TFS aims “to be the main option in B2B technology for the financial sector,” Totvs said. Totvs will maintain control of the subsidiary with B3 holding a minority stake.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Rio De Janeiro#B3 Sa#Totvs Sa#Tfs Solucoes#Software Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fintech
Country
Brazil
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

Santander Brasil is set to deliver its best results ever, says CEO Rial

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Santander Brasil SA is set to post its best full-year profit in history this year, Chief Executive Sergio Rial said on Wednesday, as he prepares to pass the baton and become chairman next year. Santander Brasil nearly doubled its quarterly profit from a year earlier...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft’s M12 and Qualcomm Ventures – Joined by Hitachi Ventures – Co-Lead Series C Round for Award-Winning Robotics Company, inVia Robotics

InVia Robotics ––the provider of next-generation warehouse automation solutions––has secured a $30 million Series C funding round from M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC. The two firms are also joined by Hitachi Ventures (the strategic corporate venture arm of Hitachi, Ltd.) and inVia Robotics’ existing investors (Point 72, Upfront, and Embark). To date, inVia has raised $59 million from strategic funders committed to the company’s growth.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

FINMA Licensed Swiss Bank, SEBA Bank, Appoints Sam Lin as New CEO for Asia

a FINMA licensed Swiss Bank offering a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, has confirmed the appointment of Sam Lin to the position of CEO Asia with “immediate effect.”. This appointment “demonstrates SEBA Bank’s commitment to strengthening its status as a leader in the provision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Here are the law firms powering Allego’s union with Apollo SPAC

(Reuters) - Four law firms, including Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Vinson & Elkins, are steering Allego Holding BV’s merger with an Apollo Global Management-backed special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that values the European electric vehicle charging network at roughly $3.14 billion. Allego announced its combination with blank...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Exclusive-Visa-Backed Payments Firm Conductor Readies U.S. IPO - Sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian payments firm Conductor has hired banks for an initial public offering in the United States that could come as early as this year, as Latin America's financial sector is enlivened by the arrival of several newcomers, three sources familiar with the matter said. Conductor, which...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria to launch digital currency, "e-naira", in Oct - central bank

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to launch its own crypto currency, called the "e-naira", in October, its central bank governor said on Tuesday. Nigeria barred its banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February. Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the "e-naira"...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil taps CEO Rial as bank's next chairman

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Santander Brasil said on Tuesday that current Chief Executive Sergio Rial would become board chairman, while corporate banking head Mario Roberto Opice Leão will become CEO, in moves that will take effect in January. Rial, who has been at the helm of Santander...
Economynewsbrig.com

African startups join global funding boom as fintech shines – News Brig

For example, the explosion in capital raised by U.S. startups this year is contrasted by a modestly cooling Chinese venture capital scene. But apart from China, most key startup countries and regions are seeing strong investor interest. The continent of Africa is no exception. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
Economyfinextra.com

Bambu and Moven join forces on digital wealth management

Bambu, a leading provider of robo-advisory technology solutions, and Moven Enterprise (Moven), the pioneering global digital banking platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help financial institutions deliver the next generation of digital wealth management solutions. The new joint offering will combine Moven’s financial wellness technology with Bambu’s leading digital...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Egypt, Barrick Gold sign 4 contracts for gold exploration

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed four contracts with Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) for gold exploration in the country's Eastern Desert, the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources said on Tuesday. The company, based in Toronto, will search for gold in 19 blocks in the Eastern Desert, with a...
Businesswibqam.com

French tyre group Michelin raises 2021 targets as demand rebounds

PARIS (Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin raised its 2021 financial targets on Monday after a strong rebound in the tyre markets and gains in market share in the first half of the year despite global supply chain disruption owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michelin said it now expects operating...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's JBS imports 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has imported 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina after a drought and an ill-timed frost caused crop failure in Brazil, according to a statement sent to Reuters. JBS, which did not say exactly how much corn it has imported,...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Brazil’s recent energy auctions

The Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency and the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) held the A-3 and A-4 auctions on July 8, resuming contracts for large-scale solar in the Brazilian regulated market, after 2020 passed without any new auctions. The amount of contracted energy – 21.4 MW in the A-3 auction...
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Fintech firm focused on investor rewards raises $2 million venture round

A financial technology startup founded by veteran investor relations executive Jeff Lambert has closed on a $2 million "pre-seed" round of capital, according to a news release. Detroit-based Tiicker, which went live last year, aims to serve as a portal for granting perks to retail stock investors. The $2 million...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

The UK is Still Killing it When it Comes to Fintech as 2021 Sees Record $5.7 Billion in Venture Funding

The United Kingdom has long been a top global Fintech hub – a title it is keen to maintain. The combination of a pretty supportive policy environment, a market economy, and a risk-taking entrepreneurial class, has fueled a Fintech boom. More recently, Brexit has challenged the ecosystem but according to recent numbers, Fintech funding is charging forward in spite of any challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy