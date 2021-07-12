Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brazil's B3, Totvs join forces in fintech venture

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Bvf9_0aumxmz800

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA has entered into an agreement with software firm Totvs SA to inject 600 million reais ($116 million) into Totvs subsidiary TFS Solucoes em Software SA, according to separate securities filing released by both firms on Monday.

TFS aims “to be the main option in B2B technology for the financial sector,” Totvs said. Totvs will maintain control of the subsidiary with B3 holding a minority stake.

($1 = 5.17 reais)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Rio De Janeiro#Brazilian#B3 Sa#Totvs Sa#Tfs Solucoes#Software Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Fintech
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Piemonte Holding announces agreement to purchase Globo's data center in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- The financial group Piemonte Holding, Globo Comunicação e Participações and Drammen Elea Digital, Piemonte's data center holding company, announced this Wednesday (28) that they have signed a sale and purchase agreement concerning Globo's data center located near the Olympic Complex, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro metro area. Before closing, the deal must be cleared by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and pass through documental execution.
Business104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Visa-backed payments firm Conductor readies U.S. IPO – sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian payments firm Conductor has hired banks for an initial public offering in the United States that could come as early as this year, as Latin America’s financial sector is enlivened by the arrival of several newcomers, three sources familiar with the matter said. Conductor, which...
Economyfinextra.com

Bambu and Moven join forces on digital wealth management

Bambu, a leading provider of robo-advisory technology solutions, and Moven Enterprise (Moven), the pioneering global digital banking platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help financial institutions deliver the next generation of digital wealth management solutions. The new joint offering will combine Moven’s financial wellness technology with Bambu’s leading digital...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil taps CEO Rial as bank's next chairman

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Santander Brasil said on Tuesday that current Chief Executive Sergio Rial would become board chairman, while corporate banking head Mario Roberto Opice Leão will become CEO, in moves that will take effect in January. Rial, who has been at the helm of Santander...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bündchen buys stake in Ambipar, becomes brand ambassador

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, known internationally for her environmental activism, became a shareholder of Ambipar, a Brazilian environmental services firm that went public last year, the company said on Tuesday. The Brazilian model was also tapped as Ambipar’s brand ambassador and will join the company’ sustainability...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria to launch digital currency, "e-naira", in Oct - central bank

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to launch its own crypto currency, called the "e-naira", in October, its central bank governor said on Tuesday. Nigeria barred its banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February. Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the "e-naira"...
Economynewsbrig.com

African startups join global funding boom as fintech shines – News Brig

For example, the explosion in capital raised by U.S. startups this year is contrasted by a modestly cooling Chinese venture capital scene. But apart from China, most key startup countries and regions are seeing strong investor interest. The continent of Africa is no exception. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Venture Funding of Payment Fintechs Tops $5.5 Billion in First 6 Months, 5X Year Prior

VC funding of Fintechs continues to boom as more established Fintechs capture outsized funding rounds and smaller firms continue to provide new spins on digital financial services. S&P Global Market Intelligence is out with a focused report stating that $5.56 billion went into the payments sector of Fintech during the first half of 2021. Reportedly, PSPs raised an average of more than one funding round per week during the period.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Brazilian fintech TradersClub valued at $522 mln in IPO

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial start-up TradersClub on Monday priced its initial public offering at 9.50 reais per share, according to a filing with the country’s securities regulator, reaching a valuation of 2.7 billion reais ($521.58 million). The company raised 606.9 million reais in the IPO, the...
Businesswibqam.com

French tyre group Michelin raises 2021 targets as demand rebounds

PARIS (Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin raised its 2021 financial targets on Monday after a strong rebound in the tyre markets and gains in market share in the first half of the year despite global supply chain disruption owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michelin said it now expects operating...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, Brazil's Newest Deep-Water Port, Located in the South of State of Espirito Santo Near State Border With Rio de Janeiro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's JBS imports 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has imported 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina after a drought and an ill-timed frost caused crop failure in Brazil, according to a statement sent to Reuters. JBS, which did not say exactly how much corn it has imported,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo may join forces with Fortress for Morrisons bid

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management is in talks to join a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group which has agreed a takeover of British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Tuesday. Apollo said it does not intend to make an offer for Morrisons other than as part...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prodigy's IDVerifact™ and IDmission join forces to verify digital transactions

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered into between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and IDmission, an industry leader in real-time payment verification and workflow automation. As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate IDmission's true passive...
Marketsfinextra.com

Uncertain Growth For Switzerland's FinTech Sector

The median value and number of full-time employees at Swiss FinTech companies were stagnating at 12% of total financing, with the median amount falling from 21 million Swiss francs to 14 million Swiss francs, suggesting that the continued growth of the Swiss fintech sector in 2014 has stalled. If you look at the median (the value that separates the high half from the low half of the total funding) and the number of employees in 2020, there has been a significant shift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy