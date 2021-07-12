Around the Valley: Nazareth Hall of Fame banquet announced; changes in the Summer Basketball League schedule and Tim Raines will be in the area

The Nazareth High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee will honor its second class of inductees on Oct. 2. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call

The Nazareth High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee will honor its second class of inductees on Oct. 2 at the Holy Family Club at 515 West Mauch Chunk Street in the borough.

The event will begin with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and continue with dinner and the ceremony at 7:30.

Tickets cost $50 per person. For reservations call committee co-chairman Terry Stewart at 610-759-6555 or contact co-chair Earl Peck at 610-759-8350 or email him at mp19@msn.com

Here is a list of the nine individuals who will be inducted on Oct. 2:

Dean Rissmiller (Class of 1953): The winner of 11 varsity letters at Nazareth, believed to remain a record among all athletes, Rissmiller made his mark in football, wrestling, and baseball. In football, he was a four-year starter at linebacker and played a significant role in Nazareth’s 25-game unbeaten streak that stretched from 1949 to 1952. He was also a regional wrestling champ and a three-year starter as a center fielder in baseball, hitting .350 as a senior.

Dale Johnson (Class of 1955): Johnson earned five varsity letters, participating in football, baseball and basketball, but was best known as the school’s athletic director from 1969-2000. He oversaw the beginning of several new programs, including boys and girls soccer, and also led the school’s transition into the Colonial League in 1975 and the Mountain Valley Conference in the 1990s.

Dickie Dech (Class of 1956): A three-time letter winner in football, basketball and baseball, Dech was a captain in each sport as a senior. In football, he set a school record with 24 touchdowns (16 running and 8 passing) in his senior season. He was also a talented guard in basketball and a solid shortstop in baseball.

Jeff Marsh (Class of 1961): One of the best running backs in Nazareth history, Marsh was selected all-state first team in 1960, when he had four long touchdown runs in an opening-game victory over state powerhouse Berwick. In track, he was a finalist in the PIAA 220-yard dash and finished third as a junior. Marsh still holds the school record in the 100-yard dash (10 seconds flat) and the 200-yard dash (22 seconds flat). He also lettered in wrestling.

Kenneth Butz Jr. (Class of 1961): A versatile athlete, Butz was the first 1,000-point career scorer in school history with 1,009, averaging double figures his last three varsity basketball seasons. In track, he broke school records for the shot put (49-9) and discus (154-9), as well as being a top-level sprinter. He was also a longtime principal and school board member.

Richie Steiner (Class of 1969): An all-state selection in football and basketball, Steiner had the distinction of being the first Blue Eagles player selected to the Big 33 Football Classic. In basketball, he was a three-year starter who led Nazareth to two league titles and a combined 58-14 record. As a senior, he set a school record with 328 rebounds, averaging 14 per game.

Chris Hunt (Class of 1986): While making his mark in basketball and football, Hunt was a District 11 3A champion in track, where he set the school record in the high jump at 6-7¼. He won four straight District 11 3A gold medals in the event. He was an accomplished discus thrower and long jumper and was successful in the 100 meters, 110 high hurdles, and triple jump. In basketball, he was a two-year starter who helped Nazareth win a league crown in 1985. In football, he was a starter for 2½ years and was an all-league at quarterback as a senior and led the Blue Eagles to a league title.

Andrea Hartman (Class of 1988): One of the school’s best all-around athletes, Hartman set the school’s scoring mark in basketball with 1,064 points and set single-season marks with 575 points and a 23.4 average as a senior. She also excelled in volleyball, setting records for kills and blocks, and was an All-East Penn Conference selection. In track, she took first place in six different events and set a school record in the high jump (5-2), and tied the school record in the long jump (16-½).

Mike Miller (Class of 1990): The school’s first two-time individual state champion in wrestling (1989-90), Miller was also a three-time District 11 and Northeast Regional champion. He was also the first three-time state place winner in NAHS history, placing fourth as a sophomore in 1988. He finished his career with a record of 130-12-1. Had an undefeated senior season at 39-0. Among the school’s all-time leaders in takedowns (393) and pins (58), Miller was the first Nazareth wrestler selected for the Dapper Dan Wrestling Classic in Pittsburgh in 1990.

In addition to the nine individuals to be inducted, Nazareth’s football teams from 1949-52 will be honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Summer switches

The summer basketball season is rapidly coming to a close.

One more big high school tournament remains — the A-Town Throwdown from July 29-Aug. 1 at Cedar Beach in Allentown.

Prior to that, the Cedar Beach Summer High League will wrap up its season.

The league has revamped its schedule in order to complete the league’s regular season early next week.

Games that were originally scheduled for July 20 will now be played on Thursday and the games scheduled for July 22 will now be played on July 20. The league playoffs will likely begin on or about July 22 and conclude sometime early in the week of July 25, prior to the start of the A-Town Throwdown.

All court assignments and times will remain the same and two games have been added to the July 20 card:

Here is a list of the July 15 games:

6 p.m. games: Saucon Valley vs. Upper Perk; Dieruff vs. Whitehall; Nazareth vs. Emmaus; Bangor vs. Central Catholic.

7 p.m. games: Salisbury vs. Lehighton; Quakertown vs. Northampton; Pleasant Valley vs. Freedom; Becahi vs. Parkland.

8 p.m. games: Warren Hills vs. Roberto Clemente; Southern Lehigh vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond; Pocono Mountain East vs. Allen; Wilson West Lawn vs. Reading.

Games on July 20:

6 p.m. games: Saucon Valley vs. Palmerton; Roberto Clemente vs. Lehighton; Emmaus vs. Allen; Liberty vs. Reading.

7 p.m. games: Upper Perk vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond; Becahi vs. Easton; Nazareth vs. Wilson West Lawn; Dieruff vs. Pocono Mountain East.

8 p.m. games: Salisbury vs. Warren Hills; Bangor vs. Quakertown.

In 2019, the last time the summer league was held, Wilson West Lawn won the big-school championship and Southern Lehigh took the small-school crown.

BEST scenario

Both the celebrity golf tournament and the celebrity meet-and-greet for the BEST, Inc., Scholarship program are sold out. The twin events are Sunday and Monday at the Steel Club in Hellertown and the headliner this year is Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines.

He follows in a long time of star athletes who have supported BEST over the years, a list that includes Ferguson Jenkins, Andre Dawson, Jim Rice, Goose Gossage, Tommy John, and others.

The program, which was co-founded by Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native, former Bethlehem Area School District teacher, author, and inspirational speaker Billy Staples, has helped dozens of kids from local school districts over the years.

The BEST Scholarship group will celebrate 18 scholarship recipients at the Sunday night banquet.

The organization, co-founded in 2008 by Stapes, Judy Tierney and the late Linny Fowler attempts to aid students in need of financial assistance to fulfill their dreams and goals of obtaining a college education. A post-secondary education can be obtained with the assistance of a scholarship award from BEST, Inc. A mentor is assigned to each student who qualifies for an award and the mentor follow the student throughout his or her college career.

For more info on the program, contact BEST on Facebook or by emailing to info@thebestscholars.org .

