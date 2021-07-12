Cancel
Tad Brown named CEO of Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 16 days ago

Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment introduced Tad Brown as the new chief executive officer of the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday.

Brown, who spent the past 15 years as CEO of the Houston Rockets, will begin his new role Aug. 3.

“Tad has an extensive track record of success in the sports and entertainment industry, and we are excited to have him on board to lead our elite management team for HBSE’s next chapter,” HBSE co-founder David Blitzer said in a news release. “With his experience and passion for growing businesses and global brands, he is poised to continue our organization’s path forward and reach new levels of achievement.”

Added co-founder Josh Harris: “Tad is an exceptional leader in our industry, and one with a deep passion for innovation and community engagement. With nearly twenty years’ experience leading the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center, we are confident that he will bring a fresh energy and new ideas to our teams, organization and local communities.”

Brown replaces Scott O’Neil, who resigned last month after eight years as the Sixers’ and Devils’ CEO.

Brown stepped down from his position with Houston in April. He rejoins Daryl Morey, the longtime Rockets general manager who became the 76ers’ president of basketball operations in November.

“I want to thank Josh Harris and David Blitzer for this incredible opportunity to lead HBSE in its next chapter,” Brown said. “This role not only allows me to work for innovators like Josh and David; it also allows me to work alongside some of the industry’s best talent that has been assembled across the HBSE organization. This is a world-class sports and entertainment organization that cares about the cities and fans it serves. My family and I are thrilled to begin our new journey and I’m eager to help guide HBSE to even greater heights.”

Prior to joining the Rockets, Brown was a founder and president of Streetball Partners International.

–Field Level Media

