Crawford County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Peach, Sumter, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dooly; Houston; Macon; Peach; Sumter; Taylor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MACON...SOUTHWESTERN PEACH WESTERN DOOLY...EASTERN TAYLOR...NORTHEASTERN SUMTER...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON AND SOUTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 548 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Whitewater State Park to near Lilly, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Perry, Fort Valley, Oglethorpe, Montezuma, Marshallville, Reynolds, Byromville, Andersonville, Lilly, Dooling, Whitewater State Park, Nakomis, Meadowdale, Pennington, Grove Park, Drayton, Clearview, Moss Oak, Saint Louis and Flint River Wma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

