Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dozens die after fire in Covid isolation ward at hospital in southern Iraq

By Staff and agencies in Nasiriyah
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235cAR_0aumxaOQ00
Burning al-Hussain hospital Photograph: @no_itsmyturn/Twitter

At least 50 people have died after a fire tore through the Covid isolation ward at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah.

The death toll is expected to rise, as search operations at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital continued after the fire was brought under control. Sixteen people were rescued from the burning building.

“The victims died of burns and the search is continuing,” said Haydar al-Zamili, a spokesperson for the local health authorities, noting that there were fears that many victims were still trapped inside the building.

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital’s Covid-19 ward was the likely cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene of the fire said.

“Raging fires have trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward and rescue teams are struggling to reach them,” a health worker told Reuters before entering the burning building.

Videos shared online showed thick clouds of smoke billowing from the Hussein hospital.

Earlier on Monday, a minor fire broke out at the health ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad, but it was quickly contained with no fatalities recorded.

The blaze at the hospital is the second such tragedy this year. In April, a fire at a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital killed 82 and injured 110 , sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders.

Many of the victims were on respirators being treated for Covid-19 and were burned or suffocated in the resulting inferno. Dozens of relatives were visiting patients in the intensive care unit. The then health minister, Hassan al-Tamimi, resigned after the April fire.

Already decimated by war and sanctions, Iraq’s healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected 1.44 million people.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Isolation Ward#Iraqi#Covid 19 Ward#Reuters#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldKULR8

'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit this week. Infections in...
Moorhead, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man Hospitalized After North Moorhead House Fire

(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead fire responded to a blaze Tuesday afternoon involving a in-home daycare. Authorities say at 12:02 pm they were dispatched to a fire in a two story home at 710 12th Street North, initially reported by a resident walking in the area who noticed the smoke. Crews...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Jordan expresses solidarity with Iraq after hospital fire

Jul. 14—AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday extended his condolences to the Iraqi people and government over the death and injury of dozens of people at Al Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in the Iraqi Dhi Qar Governorate. In a phone call with Iraqi Foreign...
Middle EastNew York Post

Dozens killed in suicide bombing on packed Iraq market

BAGHDAD, July 19 – A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said. More than 60 people were wounded, a police source said.
MilitaryUSNI News

Two Sailors Die from COVID-19 Complications After Hospitalization

An active-duty Navy doctor in North Carolina and a reserve sailor in Idaho died this week from complications from COVID-19, the Navy announced on Wednesday. Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, died on July 23 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., following complications from a COVID-19 infection, according to a statement from the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.
AccidentsSFGate

2 boys die in Austria after generator poisons family

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria said Tuesday that two young boys have died from carbon monoxide poisoning and their mother is fighting for her life after the family used an emergency generator during a power outage. Upper Austria police said they were called Monday to a house in the...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Wild animals dragged human remains linked to missing British hiker Esther Dingley onto Pyrenees walking path where they were found, police believe

Wild animals dragged human remains linked to missing British hiker Esther Dingley from an unknown place in the Pyrenees to the busy walking path where they were discovered, investigators claimed today. The grim theory was suggested by French police, investigating the disappearance of the 37-year-old Oxford graduate who was last...
Iowa Park, TXnewschannel6now.com

Iowa Park PD dispatcher dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Police Department announced Thursday one of their longtime dispatchers has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Dispatcher John Hare died on Wednesday, according to the Iowa Park Police Department Facebook page. He had been a dispatcher with the agency for nearly 24 years.
Posted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Missing Boy Found Dead After Being Trapped Inside Neighbor's Car

The incident happened in the emirate of Sharjah in the UAE. Police believe the child got trapped inside the vehicle while playing. The body was found by a woman who alerted the police. An eight-year-old boy, who went missing while playing, was found dead inside a neighbor's car, police said....

Comments / 0

Community Policy