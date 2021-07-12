Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattahoochee County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Talbot by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattahoochee; Harris; Marion; Muscogee; Talbot SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHATTAHOOCHEE HARRIS...SOUTHWESTERN TAYLOR...NORTHERN MARION...SOUTHERN TALBOT AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Rose Hill to near Eelbeck/West Fort Benning to near Tazewell, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Columbus, Buena Vista, Hamilton, Talbotton, Waverly Hall, Junction City, Geneva, North Fort Benning, Bibb City, Upatoi, Brantley, Ellerslie, Laurel Hills, Green Island Hills, Juniper, Vista Terrace, Cataula, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Baughville and Rose Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly Hall, GA
County
Talbot County, GA
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
County
Harris County, GA
City
Junction City, GA
City
Buena Vista, GA
City
Ellerslie, GA
City
Waverly, GA
County
Marion County, GA
City
Hamilton, GA
City
Tazewell, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Chattahoochee Harris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy