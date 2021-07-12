Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PEACH...SOUTHERN BIBB NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON...CRAWFORD AND WESTERN TWIGGS COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 537 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Miami Valley, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Macon, Perry, Fort Valley, Roberta, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Jack Brown Estates, Rutland, Musella, Lakewood, Knoxville, Lizella, Powerville, Skipperton, Elberta, Lee Pope, Sandy Point, Horns and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPHalerts.weather.gov
