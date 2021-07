At first glance, it appears winter has come early to the Grand Mesa in Western Colorado. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction shared some images from CDOT's webcams on top of Grand Mesa that made us think an extremely rare phenomenon was occurring on the Grand Mesa - snow in July. Of course, that is not the case. The white stuff is actually hail, not snow. Facebook Ben Hooley commented, "Let's load up the sleds and head that way!" Sorry, Ben, we aren't quite ready for winter just yet.