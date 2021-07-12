SEGA Releases New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Trailer
SEGA dropped a brand new trailer today for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles as the game goes into pre-order. This time around the trailer highlights Adventure Mode, specifically how it's centered around the Tsuzumi Mansion Arc. You get a little taste of the story and a brief look at the game to a degree, as it sets things up for what you can expect to play. The game is currently set to be released on October 15th, with deluxe editions going out on October 13th.bleedingcool.com
