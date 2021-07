ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – On Saturday morning, the Northwoods League announced the addition of Logan Lee to the 2021 All-Star Game. Thus far this season, Lee, a redshirt sophomore out of Northwood, is 3-1 this season with a 3.53 ERA. In his seven starts, he has pitched 43.1 innings, allowing 17 earned runs, walking 13 men while striking out 34. His strikeout total puts him in second among qualified pitchers in the Great Lakes West behind teammate Evan Estridge.