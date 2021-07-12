Cancel
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Treutlen; Twiggs; Wheeler; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WILKINSON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN WHEELER...WESTERN EMANUEL...TREUTLEN SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...LAURENS NORTHEASTERN BLECKLEY...NORTHERN DODGE AND EASTERN TWIGGS COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from Goldsboro to Rentz, Landsburg, Soperton and Covena, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Dublin, Swainsboro, Soperton, East Dublin, Wadley, Chester, Glenwood, Adrian, Dexter, Dudley, Cadwell, Rentz, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Nunez, Tarrytown, Kite, Lothair and Covena. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

