LAS VEGAS — It will be a happy flight to Tokyo on Monday for the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both teams wrapped up pre-Olympic competition Sunday with wins at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. The men rallied past Spain to finish 2-2, while the women rolled past Nigeria 93-62 and went 1-2. After an uneven and sometimes tumultuous week in Las Vegas, the teams know the task in Tokyo is to bring home the gold — it would be the seventh straight for the women and the fourth in a row for the men.