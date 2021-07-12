Tribute to fighter behind a Chicagoland success story, RoseMarie Lipinski
Longtime Chicago Park District recreation employee RoseMarie Lipinski, nee Lapinski, attorney and wife of former alderman and Congressman Bill Lipinski, passed away late Sunday night July 11, 2021 at age 83 after a long illness. RoseMarie Lipinski, the mother of two children Laura and Dan, and two grandchildren Conor Broeking and Brian Broeking, is fondly remembered for her community activism and support for her husband’s long successful political career.suburbanchicagoland.com
Comments / 0