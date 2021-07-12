Mark Millar, Netflix to Publish King of Spies OGN at Image

Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen are bringing back Magic Order with a sequel series to the original Image Comics series by Millar and Olivier Coipel, based on the TV proposal to Netflix. The first series launched with a fictitious sales number that made headlines, what tricks will Millar bring to bear this time? Or is he beyond that now? Surely not… oh and it appears that the new series may be taking some inspiration from Brexit, a policy Mark Millar voted for and publicly supported, which bought him much aggro in Scotland. Of course, now he is moving next for to me in Surrey, England, so anything could happen. But in Magic Order 2, it is the invasion of Eastern Europeans into London that is causing him stress…