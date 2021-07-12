Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Marc Silvestri Darkness Kickstarter Promises New Ongoing Series

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kickstarter campaign just launched for the second hardcover in The Darkness Complete Collection promises new material by Marc Silvestri and a new ongoing Darkness series to launch sometime in the near future. The Kickstarter page states:. In addition to recollecting the original series, we're bringing Jackie Estacado back!. Marc...

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ongoing Series#Art#Darkness Witchblade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
ComicsComicBook

Elvira Launches Kickstarter for New The Wrath of Con Comic Book

Performer Cassandra Peterson's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark persona has been a pop-culture sensation for four decades, resulting in her appearing at a number of different fan events, but Elvira looks to be putting her own spin on convention culture in the upcoming comic book The Wrath of Con, which just launched a Kickstarter campaign. Merely hours after launching, the project surpassed its goal of $6,666, yet with the variety of perks, incentives, and stretch goals available, it marks a unique opportunity to not only add the upcoming book to your collection, but also score an exclusive piece of Elvira merchandise. You can head to the book's page to contribute now.
MoviesFlick Filosopher

new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Jul 23

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here). The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1

Titan Comics launches its new series Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation this Wednesday, and we’ve got a preview of the first issue for you here; check it out…. Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Recap: Comic-Con @ Home 2021: RWBY Panel

Moderated by RWBY showrunner Kerry Shawcross, the RWBY panel included some of the CG anime’s English voice cast including Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech and Barbara Dunkelman along with writers Miles Luna and Eddy Rivas. The crew touched on a variety of topics regarding the Rooster Teeth series some of which include news on various new products like that of a Blu-ray, release of RWBY comic book crossover with DC Comics iconic team, the Justice League, and a tiki set. We are also given a look at a new novel and gameplay for the WayForward and Arc System Works collaborated game RWBY Arrowfell and the upcoming ninth volume!
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
ComicsRevolver

'Dark Nights: Death Metal': How DC Series and Soundtrack "Dial the Lunacy Up to 11"

Revolver has two exclusive, limited-edition vinyl variants of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack — order yours before they're gone!. The Batman Who Laughs would be right at home in a Slayer gatefold. He towers over the DC cast in a black shocktrooper suit and a grisly spiked coronet fitted for his forehead. A tangle of rusty chains are wrapped around his wrist, which pair nicely with the jagged, yellowed teeth that seem to take up most of his face. His origin story is pure comic books but also extremely metal: In one of the remote corners of the multiverse, the Joker went on a killing spree, dispatching everyone in Batman's storied rogues' gallery with brutal, troubling, truce-breaking efficiency. Bruce Wayne finally snapped and broke the clown's neck once and for all. It was all part of the plan, of course. The Joker triggered a toxin in Batman's heart with his dying breath, which gave the world its ultimate doomsday scenario — Bruce Wayne, corrupted by the same amalgam of psychosis that plunged the former Arthur Fleck into darkness. Voila, The Batman Who Laughs, and the star of the show in DC's crossover miniseries Dark Nights: Death Metal.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Oni Buys Amanda Weidman's Graphic Novel Mari And The Cloud Princess

Amanda Weidman had sold her first comic book Mari and the Cloud Princess, as a middle-grade graphic novel, to Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press for publication in 2023. Mari and Cloud Princess are friends across dimensions, brought together by their curiosity and mutual yearning for adventure. Cloud Princess, known as "Cloud" for short, is the avid and excitable princess of the cloud kingdom, eager to explore beyond the comfort of the skies and see all that the human world has to offer– while Mari is a young girl, who just wants her dad to keep his job so they don't have to move away from the small seaside town she calls home. Mari enters an essay contest to get her town featured in a magazine, hoping it will bring more tourists to support the townspeople's struggling businesses— but it turns out that the writing contest is actually a campaign by a real estate developer to choose a town to be the home of a luxury resort! However, Mari soon realizes that getting what you wish for doesn't always mean getting what you want, when she learns that the nature spirits will lose the woods they call home to plans for the resort's expansive golf course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy