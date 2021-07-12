Marc Silvestri Darkness Kickstarter Promises New Ongoing Series

Amanda Weidman had sold her first comic book Mari and the Cloud Princess, as a middle-grade graphic novel, to Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press for publication in 2023. Mari and Cloud Princess are friends across dimensions, brought together by their curiosity and mutual yearning for adventure. Cloud Princess, known as "Cloud" for short, is the avid and excitable princess of the cloud kingdom, eager to explore beyond the comfort of the skies and see all that the human world has to offer– while Mari is a young girl, who just wants her dad to keep his job so they don't have to move away from the small seaside town she calls home. Mari enters an essay contest to get her town featured in a magazine, hoping it will bring more tourists to support the townspeople's struggling businesses— but it turns out that the writing contest is actually a campaign by a real estate developer to choose a town to be the home of a luxury resort! However, Mari soon realizes that getting what you wish for doesn't always mean getting what you want, when she learns that the nature spirits will lose the woods they call home to plans for the resort's expansive golf course.