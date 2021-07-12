Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Lays Out Season Four Content

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision dropped more details today about everything coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Season Four. This season is getting more than just a fresh new take on Zombies, as they are adding a classic Multiplayer map back into the game with some new modes, while Warzone receives a brand-new objective mode with Payload. We have the opening themed story below to the season, as you can get the details to the free update at the link above, as everything goes live on July 15th.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Black Ops#Around Midnight#Activision#Warzone#Omega Group#Omega#Raptor 1#The Omega Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The nuke killstreak will become a permanent addition in Black Ops Cold War

Arguably, the nuke is one of the most sought after killstreaks across the Call of Duty franchise. Although the nuke works slightly differently from title to title, the killstreak has the same general purpose in all of the games. Once you earn the nuke, you can call it in and it will wipe the lobby. In Modern Warfare 2019, calling in a tactical nuke would also end the game. Now, the nuke killstreak is set to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine on Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The Pack-A-Punch machine is one of your best friends in Call of Duty Zombies. It never lets you down, always giving you the most significant upgrades to your weapons after paying its fee. Every Zombies map seems to have a unique way to start up this coveted device, and the streets of Berlin are no different. Here is how to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine on Mauer Der Toten.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

COD Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Mauer Der Toten’s scary zombies arrive

The long-awaited day for Call of Duty players has come: as announced, COD Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded officially kicked off at the crack of dawn, with an update so big that it doesn’t seem like a simple update at all mid-season. Let’s go to the discovery of the main news! The greatest boast of Season 4 Reloaded is the new chapter of the Zombie mode titled Mauer Der Toten, in which players are called to navigate the dark streets of a war-torn Berlin, including a U-Bahn infested with the undead. , and enlist Klaus, a new robotic companion who will aid Requiem’s ​​agents in their battle against the horde. Among the new items is the Special cola Kick of the mule, which allows you to carry three weapons instead of the two predefined (in the dispensers), the LT53 Kazimir grenade (crafting table), which produces a black hole-like effect that attracts and neutralizes the undead nearby and the Wonder Weapon CRBR-S, an energy pistol with an orbiting repeater and three unique upgrades via Mod Kits that transform it into a completely new Wonder Weapon each time.PlayStation players also exclusively get Rush, the latest map in Onslaught mode for two players. In this place, they are called to survive a sphere of the dark ether that never stops moving and enemies that never stop reproducing. By surviving 20 waves of accelerated assault, they will unlock the Blueprint of the Chemtaminate LMG weapon. In Multiplayer comes the Rush map (6v6) and the Capture the Flag mode. Rush is a small map set in and around a speedball court, from Call of Duty Black Ops 2. It features narrow choke zones and abundant outdoor paintball structures. In Capture the Flag, as easily imaginable, it is necessary to take the flag of the enemy team and bring it back to base before they capture their own. A short respawn timer encourages smart and tactical play, with an equal emphasis on offense and defense. The new in-game challenges allow you to unlock a new weapon, that is the OTS 9 (also available in Warzone), a fearsome SMG that makes sparks from a short distance. It can be unlocked via a dedicated in-game challenge, or you can choose to purchase the Infiltrator bundle in the shop. The Flanged Mace, a new melee weapon, will also arrive during Season 4 Reloaded. To celebrate the launch of Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be free from July 22-29, offering various Multiplayer and Zombies playlists, including the new maps Rush and Mauer der Toten.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Treyarch dev responds to Black Ops Cold War preview gun bug

Treyarch Studios has officially responded to the community regarding a frustrating bug that prevents players from previewing their gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The latest installment in the high-profile Call of Duty franchise in Black Ops Cold War has been met with plenty of positive and negative feedback in the same way most games are received.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Ultimate Chicken Horse To Release "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition

Merge Games and Clever Endeavour Games have revealed that Ultimate Chicken Horse will be getting a special edition. Set to arrive in October, the Ultimate Chicken Horse "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition will have five years of content rolled into a single game, along with a bunch of physical bonuses added to the package. These include a Chicken keyring, a digital soundtrack code, and a Compendium booklet for the game which will help players keep track of all their unlocked characters, outfits, and levels. As you might have guessed, the main body of the game will have everything released up uintil now including Elephantastic, Chimply Amazing, Transformidable, and the A-cobra-tic updates. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for a specific release date.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War nuclear weapon killstreak now available in more modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's nuke Killstreak has expanded to the rest of the game's multiplayer modes. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch recently published a blog post to announce the arrival of Season 4: Reloaded, which launches today - July 15. Within this new update, Treyarch reveals that the nuclear bomb is now available as a Killstreak in almost every multiplayer mode.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and is it good?

Call of Duty Zombies is no stranger to playing with areas of reality that are far too complicated for the human mind to comprehend. From time travel to stealing souls and using them to power a variety of different contraptions, the series is no stranger to playing with weird science. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade, the newest piece of equipment to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. While it made its debut alongside Mauer Der Toten, it can be accessed on any Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. Here is how to craft it and if it is good enough for you to consider making it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Headgear piece locations and what does it do in Mauer Der Toten – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Klaus the Robot from Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is one of our favorite characters to be introduced in the game yet. He is an American-made robot who has a German personality, and that personality is very sarcastic. We absolutely love him for it. That being said, as you fight around the darkened streets of Berlin, you will come across multiple ways to upgrade him. Here are where you can find the Headgear pieces for him.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Arcade1Up Releases Details For Four-Player X-Men Cabinet

Arcade1Up has released new details about the release of the four-player cabinet for the classic X-Men arcade title from Konami. For a short period of time in the early '90s, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing one of these as the machine populated every arcade, amusement park, and practically Pizza Hut in North America. Before the animated series, this was a major introduction to the franchise for anyone who hasn't read the comics yet and a dream title for those who were already fans of the comic book series. The cabinet is now currently available for pre-order going for $700, and with it, they're also selling a special X-Men-themed stool for you to chill on as you take on Magneto and the Brotherhood Of Mutants. You can read up more about the game below and everything it comes with, along with a special trailer showing off how this version of the game plays once you get it built.

Comments / 0

Community Policy