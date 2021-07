The Chicago White Sox have missed out on Eduardo Escobar. He was reported to be a White Sox target a few weeks ago but clearly, the price became too high for Rick Hahn and company. Now, he is headed to the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal made between them and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not long after that news broke, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the White Sox and Colorado Rockies are having talks about Trevor Story.