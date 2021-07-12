Effingham County Health Department Confirms Delta Variant B.167.2 Now In Effingham County
The Effingham County Health Department was notified today that the Delta variant of COVID, B.1617.2 has been detected in Effingham County. The B1617.2 variant was initially identified in India in December 2020, then first detected in the United States in March 2021. It is known to be even more contagious than previous variants, spreading more easily and quickly. Delta, represented 51.7% of new Covid cases in the U.S. over the two weeks ending July 3, according to recently updated estimates by the CDC.www.effinghamradio.com
