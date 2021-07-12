China’s Digital Currency Should be Banned in the US, Says Billionaire Kyle Bass
The founder and CIO of Hayman Capital Management – Kyle Bass – warned that the Chinese CBDC could have a destructive impact on the US. The American hedge fund manager Kyle Bass sounded a note of caution that the communist regime in China plans to use its new state-controlled digital yuan as an instrument to disperse its totalitarianism across the globe. He opined that it would have a devastating impact on the US, and the latter should ban it.cryptopotato.com
Comments / 0