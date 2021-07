Investing.com -- U.S. 2Q GDP is due, along with weekly jobless claims. Chinese markets bounce after regulators try to calm investor nerves. Didi surges on a report that its backers may take it private again. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports earnings after the bell, while Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Paypal struggle to meet sky-high expectations. And Robinhood's IPO is at risk of falling flat - but not as flat as battery maker Clarios. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 29th July.