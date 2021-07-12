Cancel
Estimated Daily USD Transaction Value on Bitcoin’s Network at a 6-Month Low

By Editorials
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe estimated daily transaction value in USD on the Bitcoin blockchain has nosedived from the recent peak to the lowest position in six months. With bitcoin’s price correcting in the past few months, the usage of the network has also declined substantially. The estimated daily USD transaction value on the blockchain, the number of transactions, the on-chain activity, and miners’ revenue have all dropped since their respective peaks earlier this year.

Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Back to $40K, Millions of Shorts Liquidated: The Weekly Crypto Recap

This week Bitcoin surged by an impressive 20%, ending weeks of prolonged consolidation and choppy price action, leaving millions of short positions liquidated. After weeks of prolonged consolidation and choppy sideways action in a very squeezed and narrow range, Bitcoin finally broke out. Fortunately, it was to the upside. Over...
Marketscryptopotato.com

$45B Asset Manager GoldenTree Has Reportedly Bought Bitcoin

The number of large institutions accumulating bitcoin continues to increase, with the latest example coming from GoldenTree. GoldenTree Asset Management, a US asset management giant with $45B in AUM, has reportedly purchased portions of the primary cryptocurrency. The move aims to diversify some of the organization’s already existing strategies. Founded...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades At $41,600

At the moment, the Bitcoin price is seen dropping over 1.50% within 24 hours as it trades at the $41,605 level after touching $42,405. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $48,000, $50,000, $52,000. Support Levels: $37,000, $35,000, $33,000. The daily chart reveals that BTC/USD failed to...
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for July 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketscryptopotato.com

The Bullish and the Bearish Case For Bitcoin Following the Rally to $40K (On-Chain Analysis)

Amid the recent recovery in Bitcoin’s price to $40K, there are both bullish and bearish arguments to be made for the upcoming future, based on on-chain data alone. Going through the recent week and touching the $40K mark, there are some promising signs in on-chain data that could lead to a further price recovery in the market. However, some metrics still make an immediate rally back to the all-time high a questionable probability.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP spikes to $0.76, slow reversal to follow?

XRP found support around $0.70 yesterday. Ripple spiked to $0.76 overnight. Market likely to retrace later today. Ripple price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as another slightly higher high was set around $0.76 today, and further upside got rejected. Therefore, XRP/USD is expected to reverse later today and start heading towards the $0.70 support once again.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Investing in Dogecoin Is Worse Than Gambling, Says Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O’Leary warned investors about the possible risks of investing in a crypto asset that has no inherent value like Dogecoin. Investing in a meme coin like Dogecoin is like putting your funds on red or black in a casino, said the popular investor – Kevin O’Leary. He went even further in a recent interview, indicating that it has no inherent value and should be classified as pure speculation.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Mastercard Has to Be in the Cryptocurrency Space, Says CEO

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said in an earnings call that it is important for the company to be in the cryptocurrency space. As cryptocurrency adoption enters a mainstream stage, traditional financial services platforms are trying to adapt to the changing financial ecosystem. To maintain their importance in this industry, payment...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin bulls control Friday’s $1.7B monthly options expiry

Bitcoin’s surge above $40,000 boosted the bulls’ advantage in this month’s $1.7 billion options expiry. On Friday, July 30, a total of 42,850 Bitcoin (BTC) option contracts ($1.7 billion) are set to expire. This might be the first time since the May 21 weekly expiry that bulls will be able to profit from the $40,000 call (buy) options.
Marketscryptopotato.com

For The First Time Since May 12th: Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is Neutral

For the first time since May 12th, the Bitcoin market sentiment moved out of fear and is currently neutral, according to the popular Fear and Greed Index. For the first time since May 12th, the well-known cryptocurrency market Fear and Greed Index is in the neutral zone. Before that, it was in a prolonged state of either fear or extreme fear.
Commodities & Futurecryptopotato.com

Number of Crypto Users Doubled in Just 6 Months: Survey

The total number of crypto users has doubled during the first six months of 2021, mainly due to institutional adoption and the fever for memecoins like DOGE and SHIB. It seems the number of crypto users has doubled since January 21 this year, according to research on global crypto adoption by Crypto.com.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: After 22% Weekly, Is BTC Set for Correction?

Bitcoin is up by an impressive 22% this week as it currently battles with the $40K resistance area. As mentioned before, for the past two months, bitcoin’s price was trading between $30K and 42K. This week saw its highest point since June 15 ($41.3K according to BItstamp). The past week...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Kaiken Inu Announces Hotbit Listing

Kaiken Inu is a BEP20 token on the Binance Smart Chain which recently announced that it will be listed on Hotbit Exchange on 2nd August 2021. The official announcement can be found here. Kaiken aims at being something worthwhile keeping the ecosystem intact and the community that makes it whole...
Stocksfinextra.com

Robinhood prices IPO at $32bn valuation

Ahead of its market debut today, Robinhood has priced shares at the low end of its range, valuing the stock trading app at about $32 billion. The firm had set a price range of between $38 and $42 a piece for the 55 million shares up for grabs but has settled on $38, raising around $2 billion. It is offering about a third of the shares to its own users.

