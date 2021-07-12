Estimated Daily USD Transaction Value on Bitcoin’s Network at a 6-Month Low
The estimated daily transaction value in USD on the Bitcoin blockchain has nosedived from the recent peak to the lowest position in six months. With bitcoin’s price correcting in the past few months, the usage of the network has also declined substantially. The estimated daily USD transaction value on the blockchain, the number of transactions, the on-chain activity, and miners’ revenue have all dropped since their respective peaks earlier this year.cryptopotato.com
