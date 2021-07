The list is compiled annually by JUF's Young Leadership Division and Oy!Chicago. Northbrook natives Howard Avner, 32, Danielle Pearlman, 34, and Jennifer Stoller, 34, have been named to the tenth annual "Double Chai in the Chi: 36 Under 36" list of young Jewish movers and shakers in Chicago who are making major contributions through their work, in their free time, and in the Jewish community and beyond. Many of this year's honorees have made significant social impact during this crucial time — those working to build a more just society, ensuring the health and wellness of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating important connections in innovative ways.