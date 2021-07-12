CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October
This October, the past is prologue as original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to lead a new generation of investigators into the science behind crime with CSI: Vegas, and now we know when that return will be taking place. On Monday, CBS revealed that the series revival will be kicking off its run beginning Wednesday, October 6. Petersen, Fox, and Wallace Langham reprise their roles as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges, respectively; with Paul Guilfoyle reprising his role as Jim Brass for two episodes. Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby; Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom; Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan; Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez; and Jamie McShane as civil attorney Anson Wix are also joining the series.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0