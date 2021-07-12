CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October

While CSI fans still have a bit more time to wait before William Petersen and Jorja Fox officially return to lead a new generation of investigators into the science behind crime with CSI: Vegas, it's never too early to start offering teasers for what viewers can expect. And in the one released on Thursday, we get to see more of Petersen's Gil Grisson in full-on facial hair and cool hat mode. And though he may have been off the grid for a while, it doesn't look like he's missed a beat- especially when it comes to the "Grissomisms" like the one you're about to get.