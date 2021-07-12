Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis October, the past is prologue as original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to lead a new generation of investigators into the science behind crime with CSI: Vegas, and now we know when that return will be taking place. On Monday, CBS revealed that the series revival will be kicking off its run beginning Wednesday, October 6. Petersen, Fox, and Wallace Langham reprise their roles as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges, respectively; with Paul Guilfoyle reprising his role as Jim Brass for two episodes. Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby; Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom; Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan; Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez; and Jamie McShane as civil attorney Anson Wix are also joining the series.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandeep Dhillon
Person
Wallace Langham
Person
Matt Lauria
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Paul Guilfoyle
Person
William Petersen
Person
David Hodges
Person
Jorja Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Csi#Javascript#Network#Crime Scene Investigation#Crime Lab#Cbs Studios#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: First Look At Sequel Series and Return of Fan Favorites Grissom, Sidle & Hodges

CBS just dropped its first teaser trailer for the new CSI: Vegas, and as the show returns to the city where the show began, some familiar faces are returning as well. The show will premiere on Oct. 6 and feature several former cast remembers. Expect some new faces as well, including Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon will also appear on the crime procedural, according to TV Line.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

In First CSI: Vegas Promo, Grissom, Sara and Hodges Hunt for the Truth

The truth is out th–…. Oops, sorry — truth lies here in the first promo for CBS‘ first CSI series in well over five years, CSI: Vegas. Debuting Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c (where it will lead out of Tough as Nails), the revival brings back CSI vets William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, while Paul Guilfoyle will guest-star as (former?) Captain Jim Brass.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Series

On July 21, fans were treated to a first look teaser for the upcoming show. “Truth lies here. #CSIVegas is coming soon,” CBS wrote alongside a magnifying glass emoji. The series’ premiere takes place on Wednesday, October 6 at 9 PM ET. It will later be available on CBS All Access streaming platform and on-demand. Writer Jason Tracey, CBS Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV will be working on the joint venture together.
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

CSI: Vegas Teaser Finds Grissom Being Grissom: "The Truth Never Lies"

While CSI fans still have a bit more time to wait before William Petersen and Jorja Fox officially return to lead a new generation of investigators into the science behind crime with CSI: Vegas, it's never too early to start offering teasers for what viewers can expect. And in the one released on Thursday, we get to see more of Petersen's Gil Grisson in full-on facial hair and cool hat mode. And though he may have been off the grid for a while, it doesn't look like he's missed a beat- especially when it comes to the "Grissomisms" like the one you're about to get.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

CSI: Vegas Promises to Uncover the Truth in Mysterious First Teaser

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. On Thursday, July 22, CBS released a teaser for the highly anticipated return of CSI, which is now a sequel series, called CSI: Vegas. As the first look highlights, William Petersen and Jorja Fox are back as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, and are once more turning to science to uncover the truth regarding heinous crimes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Patricia Heaton To Headline & EP Comedy With Script-To Series Commitment At Fox From Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Patricia Heaton is eying a return to television with a multi-camera comedy that has received a script-to-series commitment at Fox. Heaton is set to star in and executive produce the untitled project, which is produced by Fox Entertainment and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The project reunites Heaton and Kaplan who worked together on the CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Getaway - Matt Long, Marg Helgenberger, Jasmine Mathews & E.J. Bonilla Cast in NBC Pilot

Amid talks about a new season of Manifest, one of the canceled NBC series’ core cast members, Matt Long, has booked a new pilot at the network but fans of the missing plane drama should not be too worried about it. Long, CSI alumna Marg Helgenberger, Jasmine Mathews (The Rookie) and E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man) are set as series regulars opposite Annie Ilonzeh in NBC drama pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studios Group.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How will Gary Cole be a part of NCIS Season 19?

Gary Cole is joining NCIS Season 19, but not as a direct replacement for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. How will Cole be part of the show?. We know that Cole is joining the series as a recurring guest star. It’s not clear just how many episodes he’ll be in, but one thing we know is that he’s not going to be a direct replacement for Gibbs.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: NBC’s Ordinary Joe trailer, AJ McLean to appear on Days of Our Lives, The Harper House trailer, VH1 rebooting The Surreal Life, First look at CSI: Vegas and more!

NBC’s new fall drama series Ordinary Joe premieres Monday September 20 at 10. The series follows three “sliding doors” lives of the same man. In one life he works in a hospital. In another he becomes a rock star. In the third, he becomes a cop. The first trailer is out now!
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The Night Agent’ Series Set at Netflix From Executive Producer Shawn Ryan

New York Times bestselling political conspiracy thriller “The Night Agent” will get the silver screen treatment by Netflix. The streamer has greenlit the series for a book-to-TV adaptation, tapping creator Shawn Ryan (“The Shield,” “S.W.A.T.”) to executive produce. The show will hail from Sony Pictures Television. Per the logline, “The Night Agent,” based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, is a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving...
TV SeriesComicBook

CBS Fall Premiere Dates Revealed

As we get closer and closer to the end of the summer, TV networks are busy preparing for their fall TV schedules. The fall of 2020 saw many of the networks delivering a condensed, patchwork version of their usual schedules, as the pandemic kept many shows from returning to production. Fortunately, this year should be a return to some normalcy. For CBS, that means getting all of its mainstays back on the air.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Showtime Revival Series

Looks like showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter revival for Showtime isn't waiting until Comic-Con@Home to make news- and they have returning star John Lithgow ("Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell) to thank for it. Following the news that he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in HBO's Perry Mason, Lithgow revealed to Deadline Hollywood while discussing his return to the series that Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Dexter's sister, Debra Morgan (who was quite dead when we last saw her).
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy