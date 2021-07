BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, announced support for Litecoin in the BitPay Wallet app. Consumers can buy, store and swap crypto in addition to buying gift cards safely and securely. Starting this week, businesses using BitPay are expected to be able to accept Litecoin as a payment method from any wallet. Newegg.com will become the first merchant to accept Litecoin through BitPay just as it was the first major e-retailer to accept Bitcoin for purchases back in 2014.