Reflections on Haiti brings diverse perspectives on crisis
Garry Pierre-Pierre was asleep at his home in New York when he got the call from a reporter in Haiti that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had been assassinated. “It took me a minute to process the information because I did not see that coming,’’ said Pierre-Pierre, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who founded the Haitian Times after leaving the New York Times in 1999. “We know that Haiti is a very volatile place, but we haven’t assassinated a sitting president since 1915.”news.fiu.edu
