Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen Comes to Town

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar has announced that its very first Wisconsin location will open to the public on August 4 in the new Huron Building at 511 N. Broadway. The 11-story building’s location along E. Clybourn St. and Interstate 794 makes it a bridge between the Historic Third Ward and East Town neighborhoods and now it will have a high-concept chain restaurant with 18 other locations in 10 other states. Tupelo Honey describes its cuisine as “a revival of southern food and traditions rooted in the Carolina mountains.” Lori Fredrich reports: