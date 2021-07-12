Cancel
NFL

Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Opens Up About Symptoms Linked to CTE

By Alex Shapiro
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 16 days ago

Cutler candid about memory after 'double-digit' concussions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a candid interview with GQ published last week, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler revealed he's begun suffering from some of the symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE. It's a problem that's garnered more and more attention in recent years as more and more former players open up about their struggles with the disease, and more research links it to the repeated blows to the head football players sustain throughout their careers.

www.nbcchicago.com

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

