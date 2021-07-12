Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Opens Up About Symptoms Linked to CTE

This is the most difficult position on the Bears' roster to grade. Understand that quarterbacks drafted in the first round over the past 10 to 15 years have failed at a rate of about 87% depending on your definition of failing, so while Justin Fields is the Bears' new great hope, with reasonable cause, until he takes his first NFL snap -- and realistically a few hundred more after that -- the only grade we can consider for him right now is an incomplete.