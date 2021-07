Employers across Wisconsin have one thing on their mind as we emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic: Employees. They can’t get enough.Yet, from Superior to Kenosha, Platteville to Green Bay, Barron County to Rock County, and everywhere in between, the solution is right in front of us: the University of Wisconsin.Each year, Wisconsin’s 13 public universities produce 37,000 talented graduates with specialized knowledge, critical thinking skills, and technical know-how. Five years after graduation, more than 90 percent of them remain in Wisconsin, where they deliver for employers, contribute to their communities, and improve their lives.