Latin America Needs Better Tools to Curb Tax Evasion: Officials
Tax transparency and exchange of information will be key for Latin America’s post pandemic recovery, speakers at an OECD-hosted webinar said Monday. While exchange of information among countries has resulted in increased collection, additional technical capacities are needed to boost collection in developing countries, according to results from the first Punta del Este Declaration progress report presented at the Tax Transparency in Latin America 2021 webinar.news.bloombergtax.com
