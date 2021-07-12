Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Latin America Needs Better Tools to Curb Tax Evasion: Officials

bloombergtax.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax transparency and exchange of information will be key for Latin America’s post pandemic recovery, speakers at an OECD-hosted webinar said Monday. While exchange of information among countries has resulted in increased collection, additional technical capacities are needed to boost collection in developing countries, according to results from the first Punta del Este Declaration progress report presented at the Tax Transparency in Latin America 2021 webinar.

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oecd#The Tax Transparency In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyinstitutionalinvestor.com

The Firms Keeping Investors in the Know in Latin America

When the Covid-19 pandemic shut the world down last year, there was little time for anyone to adapt. But for the business of corporate access — which until last year connected investors and companies largely through travel and in-person events — the transition was especially stark. For Brazilian provider BTG...
Economybostonnews.net

BRI responds to Latin America's economic needs: scholar

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) responds to Latin America's current economic needs, said a professor at Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University. Jorge Heine, also former Chilean ambassador to China, said in a research paper published last week that the BRI meets...
EconomyOrange Leader

OP-ED: Rural America Needs Sound, Predictable Tax Policy

They say that nothing is certain in life except death and taxes. While those two certainties are undeniable, we need to make sure that family-owned businesses, including farms and ranches, aren’t taxed to death. Texas boasts more than 248,000 farming and ranching operations, 98% of which are family-owned. These operations,...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies

RIO DE JANEIRO -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fueled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies. The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8% this year, up 1.2 percentage points from a forecast released...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

IPS Latin America

Integrated Process Systems of Latin America (IPS) d/b/a under our brand name CHAS, is in the business of using biometrics (fingerprints) to transfer money in real time, replacing credit and debit cards, cash, and wires, etc. By placing a reader at each POS cash register, goods and services can be paid for with one’s finger print(s). No need for ID, cards, cash, etc. and an electronic record of transaction is available instantly. The company will first develop its application in Costa Rica.
U.S. Politicsbloombergtax.com

Crypto Reporting to Help Pay for Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Stronger reporting on cryptocurrency assets would be used to help pay for $550 billion in new federal infrastructure investments, according to a tentative deal the White House and a bipartisan group of lawmakers reached Wednesday. The provision, projected to bring in $28 billion in revenue, is among the pay-fors expected...
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

China dresses down the US; and climate's 'hammer' blow

(CNN) — Amid an Olympic gold rush and a worsening pandemic, something else is happening that may ultimately do far more to shape the world: Already bitter relations between the United States and China are turning incredibly toxic. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman got quite the earful from...
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
MarketsWestport News

Amazon Posts Crypto Job Listing, Bitcoin Skyrockets

Cryptocurrencies spiked Monday after Amazon listed an open job for a digital currency and blockchain product lead. Amazon is known for plummeting the stocks of would-be rivals whenever rumors swirl that the digital giant is entering a new market, but on Monday, the opposite happened: Bitcoin hit a six-week high of nearly $39,043 and Ethereum hit $2,363.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy