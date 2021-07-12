Latin America Needs Better Tools to Curb Tax Evasion: Officials

Integrated Process Systems of Latin America (IPS) d/b/a under our brand name CHAS, is in the business of using biometrics (fingerprints) to transfer money in real time, replacing credit and debit cards, cash, and wires, etc. By placing a reader at each POS cash register, goods and services can be paid for with one’s finger print(s). No need for ID, cards, cash, etc. and an electronic record of transaction is available instantly. The company will first develop its application in Costa Rica.