California State

California Issues ‘Flex Alert’ As Temperatures Rise and Blackouts Loom

By Isai Rocha
L.A. Weekly
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia issued a ‘flex alert’ Monday, July 12, asking residents to reduce electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., as “uncertainty” in power lines have been created by fires and rising temperatures. A combination of the “Bootleg Fire” in Oregon threatening Northern California’s power lines, along with rising temperatures,...

