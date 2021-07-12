FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble wins a 2021 Downbeat student award

The FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble was recently honored with a Student Music Award from Downbeat Magazine, widely recognized as the most prestigious publication in jazz education. Led by adjunct professor Lisanne Lyons, the group was named a 2021 DownBeat Winner for Outstanding Large Jazz Vocal Performance in the undergraduate category. Every year, recordings are submitted from institutions nationwide in a variety of categories and are then adjudicated by panels of respected jazz performers and educators.