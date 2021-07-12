Cancel
Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Poster in Melbourne Ignites Rumor Mill

By Phil Scilippa
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Swedish House Mafia appear to have made a cryptic announcement and ignited rumors of a comeback. Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a poster with Swedish House Mafia's iconic three-dot logo and a date reading "16 07 21." If the advert is confirmed to be real (some commenters are skeptical), the mysterious message could signal new music from the iconic on-again, off-again EDM trio. It could, however, allude to an upcoming performance in Australia or a tour announcement.

