Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Poster in Melbourne Ignites Rumor Mill

Swedish House Mafia performed a medley of their two new songs, “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better,” on The Tonight Show Monday, July 19th. The performance largely took place within the confines of three spheres, with Swedish House Mafia first appearing inside the circles as they glowed orange and the group began playing “Lifetime.” Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, who provide vocals on “Lifetime,” also appeared in silhouette inside the unique spotlights. After Swedish House Mafia moved on to “It Gets Better,” the performance ended with an eye-popping blitzkrieg of lights and visuals. Swedish House Mafia released “Lifetime” on Monday, ahead of their Tonight Show performance. “It Gets Better,” meanwhile, dropped last week. Both songs arrived with music videos directed by Alexander Wessely. “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” mark the first music from Swedish House Mafia in eight years. The group’s last album, Until Now, was released in 2012, and the following year they went on hiatus. Their return was accompanied by a new record deal with Republic Records.