Celebrating Black Performers in the New and Expanded National Jukebox!
According to historian Tim Brooks, contralto Daisy Tapley (1882-1924), is likely to have been the first Black woman to record commercially. Tapley had been a member of the Williams and Walker Company, touring with them from 1903 until 1910. Her only known recording is this duet, recorded in December 1910, with the Black recitalist Carroll Clark, on which they perform a sacred selection by W. S. Weeden: “I Surrender All.”blogs.loc.gov
