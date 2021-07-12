Cancel
Music

Celebrating Black Performers in the New and Expanded National Jukebox!

By Cary O’Dell
loc.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to historian Tim Brooks, contralto Daisy Tapley (1882-1924), is likely to have been the first Black woman to record commercially. Tapley had been a member of the Williams and Walker Company, touring with them from 1903 until 1910. Her only known recording is this duet, recorded in December 1910, with the Black recitalist Carroll Clark, on which they perform a sacred selection by W. S. Weeden: “I Surrender All.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Bert Williams
Person
Cab Calloway
Person
Bessie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Poker#Black#The Cotton Club#Cotton Club Orchestra#Missourians#Columbia#Edison Phonograph Monthly#British
