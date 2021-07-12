Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35E2PF_0aumsq1L00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all.

But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s possession for an extended party.

After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature “Champa Bay” boat parade on Monday, hockey’s holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs after slipping and hitting the ground during the storm. The bowl of the 128-year-old silver chalice was dented to the point that it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.

“All good, going in for a tuneup,” Cup Keeper Phil Pritchard of the Hockey Hall of Fame said.

It has been damaged and fixed before, including when the 2018 champion Washington Capitals did “Cup stands” (think kegstands) after winning the first NHL title in franchise history. The Cup is still scheduled to be ready for the start of the Lightning’s summer of Stanley that players didn’t get to enjoy after winning last fall.

“What we’re hoping is getting two days with the Cup: back-to-back days,” three-in-a-row champion Patrick Maroon said last week.

The second Lightning boat parade in 10 months was fitting of that desire for more celebration. Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT,” and the back-to-back champs were toasted with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River, with thousands of fans no longer burdened by COVID-19 restrictions gathering downtown to join the fun.

The scene — five days after the Lightning closed out a five-game Stanley Cup Final win over the Montreal Canadiens — hardly resembled the riverfront gathering organized after the team won last year’s title while playing in empty arenas because of the pandemic.

Dozens of residents on boats and other watercraft enjoyed a close view of vessels carrying players and coaches. A post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed more than an hour when a heavy thunderstorm accompanied by gusting winds sent fans scattering for cover.

Eventually, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and players took the podium to address the crowd in a steady rain.

At one point, forward Yanni Gourde slid across the stage on a trolley while some other players and coach Jon Cooper climbed down to interact with fans along barricades.

Forwards Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov took to the water, circling boats and cruising along the river bank on a jet ski.

Playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy placed the Conn Smythe Trophy on his head, much to the delight of drenched spectators soaked by the rain and champagne sprayed by players.

It’s the third time in 10 months that the Tampa Bay region has celebrated a professional sports title with a unique parade concept Tampa officials developed to provide the Lightning and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers a way to party safely with fans during the pandemic.

The Bucs were honored five months ago after winning the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years, with thousands lining the downtown riverfront while being encouraged to wear masks and observe social-distancing practices.

The February celebration capped a magical postseason run the Tom Brady-led Bucs began by winning three straight playoff games on the road before finishing the journey by becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl played in its home stadium.

Brady also provided the most memorable moment of the parade, shockingly tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another where tight end Cameron Brate caught it for the most famous reception of his career.

The Lombardi Trophy weighs 7 pounds, while the Stanley Cup is 34 1/2 pounds and is now day-to-day with an upper-trophy injury.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

514K+
Followers
288K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Patrick Maroon
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Vinik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Ap#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#First Nhl#The Montreal Canadiens#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 TB Lightning players to steal in free agency

They actually did it! The Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup champions for the third time in franchise history and second year in a row. They have overcome a lot over the last half-decade or so to win this thing and now they are on top of the hockey world again. Chicago Blackhawks fans might remember how tough they were when the Hawks beat them in 2015. It is a very strong organization that might look a little bit different next year.
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Ken Holland strikes, Kucherov calls Larionov, and a quiz

We have to take a moment to talk about what our old friend did Monday. Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who now works as the GM for Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers, whatever), woke up Monday and decided to be risky. Maybe he made that decision earlier this month (perhaps years ago), but either way Holland decided to acquire 37-year-old (turns 38 this week) Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov trolls haters with '$18 million over the cap' t-shirt

Nikita Kucherov is having the time of his life after winning his second consecutive Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old recently landed an endorsement deal with Bud Light after a shirtless press conference in which he chugged a couple of beers, called out the Montreal Canadiens fan base and took a shot at Marc-Andre Fleury for winning the Vezina over teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning have the Stanley Cup again, but now they have a problem

TAMPA — Think of the team as a masterpiece, for that is as fitting a description as any. The Lightning were built to win high-scoring games, and they were built to win 1-0. They could be flashy and they could be brutal. They have won more regular-season games than any team in the NHL in the past seven seasons and more postseason games, too.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays have a third All-Star: reliever Andrew Kittredge

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge planned to spend the All-Star break at Disney, and was enjoying dinner Monday night with his wife, Tobey, and their son, Brooks, at the Rainforest Cafe. Then Rays manager Kevin Cash called from Denver with stunning news that changed their plans: Kittredge was...
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Suter, Parise not asked to waive NMC’s

According to Michael Russo, all signs are pointing to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin not asking Ryan Suter or Zach Parise to waive their no-move clauses before the protection list needs to be submitted by July 17 — forcing the team to protect those two players. [The Athletic]. In the...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Close To Signing Ryan Getzlaf.

The Boston Bruins are trying to get things together to make another Stanley Cup push. While it seems the team will miss out on veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, the team has locked up Taylor Hall and have something pretty much done with David Krejci. General manager Don Sweeney and president...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

3 Trades To Make Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils Better

The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a Stanley Cup victory. It came with an epic boat parade that was fit for a college frat house. Once again, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the salary cap, and they can’t put Nikita Kucherov on LTIR again. The entire league is looking at the Lightning after going $18 million over the cap (although some of those deals were trading for injured players).

Comments / 0

Community Policy