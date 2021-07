Google Assistant can access a lot of information on your phone. This is why it is typically inaccessible when your phone is locked – you don’t want others to use it to access your confidential data. However, with the recent update to the app, you can now access Google Assistant even if your phone is locked. Depending on how often you use it, this can potentially be a time-saver for your productivity. Let’s see how you can set up and access Google Assistant when your phone is locked.