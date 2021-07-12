Cancel
Officers Sue City in Silicon Valley Over Black Lives Matter Mural Featuring Assata Shakur

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Five officers banded together to issue out a lawsuit against a Black Lives Matter mural that features the image of Assata Shakur. The officers sued the city the Silicon Valley city of Palo Alto over a Black Lives Matter mural they feel promotes anti-police images that constitute harassment and discrimination against law enforcement, KTLA reports. The mural was painted last June following the murder of George Floyd by former cop Derek Chauvin.

