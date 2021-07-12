Cancel
Microsoft acquires cybersecurity company RiskIQ

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud security company RiskIQ has been bought by Microsoft for $500 million, according to Bloomberg. RiskIQ said last year that its cybersecurity programs are used by 30% of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 total organizations across the world, including the US Postal Service, BMW, Facebook and American Express.

