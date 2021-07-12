Microsoft acquires cybersecurity company RiskIQ

The pandemic-era boom in tech investing led to stratospheric valuations in some of the top NASDAQ companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Apple. Although the tech industry has become the star player in many portfolios, an overlooked sector of the industry is cybersecurity. Recently in the spotlight with the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeast U.S., cybersecurity is an industry that some say will only grow as hackers become more prolific; already there are predictions that cybercrime will cost more than $10 trillion annually within the next five years.