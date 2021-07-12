Air Force releases image of new B-21 stealth bomber
Last week, the U.S. Air Force shared a new digitally rendered image and an official fact-sheet for its under-development B-21 “Raider” stealth bombers. “The new rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop,” the Air Force said in a press statement on Tuesday. “The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider.”americanmilitarynews.com
