Colorado Springs, CO

Man arrested after Colorado Springs Police find 13,000 fentanyl pills

By Chelsea Brentzel
KRDO News Channel 13
 18 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested in Colorado Springs after police found almost 13,000 fentanyl pills in his possession on Sunday.

According to police records, the Colorado Springs Metro Vice Unit seized 1.64 kilograms of fentanyl and arrested 44-year-old Oswaldo Beltran in the 5800 block of Corporate Drive.

CSPD Metro Vice teamed up with officers from the Downtown Area Response Team and agents with the Department of Homeland Security to intercept a shipment of fentanyl pills brought from California to Colorado Springs.

Beltran was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and is expected to be in court Monday afternoon.

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

