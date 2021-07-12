Cancel
Queens, NY

City’s arts industry lost nearly $1 billion during pandemic

By Jacob Kaye
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity art organizations in Queens and throughout the city struggled dramatically during the pandemic, a new report from the Center for an Urban Future found. The report, which used surveys distributed to over 640 community-based arts organizations, shows that the arts and culture industry in New York City suffered a cumulative decline in income of nearly $1 billion in 2020, or nearly 36 percent of its total income compared to the year prior.

